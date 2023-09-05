Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveys exhibition of domestic defense and industry complex products

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State – Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got acquainted today with the products of the domestic defense and industry complex specializing in manufacture and repair of ammunition and military vehicles, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

Central Asia’s only armor repair plant Semey Engineering demonstrated the restoration of damaged armored vehicles with the use of armored repair evacuation transport vehicle.

Astana-based NavyCo presented a field exchange fund of units for the repair of armored vehicles. KamAZ Engineering (Kokshetau) and Aircraft Repair Plant No. 405 (Almaty) showed their capabilities in assembling and restoring military equipment.

The exhibition showcased also the products of Kazakhstan Aselsan Engineering (Astana), LLP Vostok Polimer Snab (Oskemen), LLP Universal-Build (Almaty), Energy General (Almaty) and other companies.

The President was presented the potential of ARMA armored vehicle assembled by Turkish company Otakar in overcoming water barriers.

The Head of State noted the importance of improving the country’s defense and industrial potential.