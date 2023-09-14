Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tajik President hold talks in Dushanbe

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Tajik counterpart President Emomali Rahmon held talks in Dushanbe, Kazinform cites Akorda.

President Tokayev expressed gratitude to Emomali Rahmon for traditionally warm and hospitable reception in Tajikistan.

The leaders of the two nations went on to focus on the state and prospects of development of bilateral ties, as well as the progress in implementation of the agreements reached earlier at the highest level. Utmost attention was paid to interaction in trade and economic, transport and logistic and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The sides reiterated their joint commitment to further strengthen strategic partnership and alliance.

The presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan also discussed the most relevant issues of the regional agenda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is on a working visit to Tajikistan at the invitation of Emomali Rahmon.

As part the visit, the President of Kazakhstan is set to attend the V Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the meeting of the Heads of State of the founding states of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).