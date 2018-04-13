Kassym-Jomart Tokayev takes part in IPA CIS Council meeting

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Speaker of Kazakhstan's Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the meeting of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Council in St. Petersburg, Russia.

During the meeting, the heads of the parliamentary delegations discussed a number of issues concerning the activities of the Assembly and its Secretariat, summed up the work of the CIS IPA in 2017 and reviewed future plans.

Within the framework the CIS IPA Permanent Commissions sessions, parliamentarians also discussed drafts of model laws 'on economics and finance'; 'on political issues and international cooperation'; as well as 'on defense and security issues'.

Today St. Petersburg will be hosting the 47th plenary session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of CIS member states, dedicated to the Year of Culture in the CIS and themed as 'Intercultural Dialogue of the CIS Countries: State, Prospects and Legal Framework'.

The parliamentary delegations of the IPA member states will discuss the draft model documents prepared by members of the standing commissions and experts.