Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talks about priorities of his presidency

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the priorities he will stick to as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

"During my pre-election campaign I visited the majority of the regions of the country. My political platform is an answer to the key needs of our citizens. First of all, I will focus on the implementation of the Third Modernization of Kazakhstan, five institutional reforms and other important strategic documents of our country. In other words, I will work on the implementation of the strategy earlier adopted by Yelbasy [ed. - the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev]. We need new approaches and solutions so that the country could enter the new level of sustainable development," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said after taking the office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



President Tokayev vowed the solutions will be made public in the nearest future.



"I am also planning to focus on the solution of the most pressing social problems, helping those in need. The Government was instructed to map out the measures to achieve tangible results in that sphere. We need to update the social policy dramatically. I will support Kazakhstani entrepreneurs, attract and protect investments, encourage business activity and shape the middle class," the Head of State assured.



"My goal is to ensure the unity of the society and protect the rights of each citizen. Most importantly, I will at all times and in all places advance national interests of Kazakhstan," he said.



Earlier it was reported that the snap presidential election was held in Kazakhstan on June 9. Based on the results of the election, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won more than 70% of the vote.