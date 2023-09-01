Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasks to complete transformation of KTZ in nearest time

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In his annual State-of-the-Nation Address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to complete the transformation of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy company in the nearest time, Kazinform reports.

The President tasked also to tackle the problems in roads construction, the quality of which is «beneath criticism».

«Untimely and low-quality performance of the works, high level of corruption and low competition are the «heritable diseases» of this sector. Therefore, we need to push for certain measures by the end of the year. All unscrupulous companies will be held liable, as per the law. I give special attention to this issue. We need to toughen control and adopt new regulatory-legal acts. We need to reconstruct over 4,000 kilometers of roads by 2029,» the President said.