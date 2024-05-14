Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasks to raise KazPost logistics potential

The Head of State received KazPost JSC CEO Assel Zhanassova, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

Assel Zhanassova reported on the results of the KazPost activities for 2023 and its current financial standing.

She said for the first time in the past five years the company’s revenues hit 2.4 billion tenge, and it paid 1.5 billion tenge in dividends.

She noted the volume of deliveries grew by 35%, while the delivery speed almost doubled in 2023.

As stated there, KazPost JSC established a partnership with YTO Express Group which plans to open a high-tech category A warehouse in the city of Almaty up to 40,000 square meters. It is expected to become a key transit hub in the Eurasian space and raise the transit potential of Kazakhstan on the routes from China to the EU, EUEA and Central Asia.

The Head of State tasked to continue the KazPost JSC financial rehabilitation and raise its logistics potential.