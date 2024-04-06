EN
    12:55, 06 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanks people of Kyrgyzstan for humanitarian aid

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanks people of Kyrgyzstan for humanitarian aid
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Zhaparov, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Sadyr Zhaparov and the people of Kyrgyzstan for the fraternal assistance provided in connection with the floods. The Kazakh President emphsaized that this is another evidence of true friendship, solidarity and close allied relations between the two states.

    The heads of state expressed satisfaction with a dynamic development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations in all areas.

    The two leaders also discussed the prospects for further strengthening of the cooperation in trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian sectors.

    The sides also exchanged views on the issues of regional and international agenda.

    Sadyr Zhaparov confirmed he will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan in the nearest time at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    As reported before, Kyrgyzstan sent 300 tons of humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan’s flood affected regions.

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan President of Kazakhstan Floods in Kazakhstan
