EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:34, 19 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanks Switzerland for participation in EXPO-2017

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of Kazakh Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the Federal Councillor of Switzerland Didier Burkhalte, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the Chamber.

    Speaker Tokayev expressed gratitude to the Swiss Confederation, one of the world leaders in the field of "green" economy and alternative energy, for its active participation in the international specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017".

    Speaker Tokayev stressed that Switzerland is an important and reliable partner for Kazakhstan in Europe. The two countries established an active political dialogue, and as well as extensive trade and economic, investment and humanitarian ties.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for strengthening the inter-parliamentary cooperation, which plays an important role both in bilateral relations and within the framework of international organizations, including the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

    Mr. Tokaev and Mr. Burkhalte also discussed a number of issues related to "protracted conflicts" in the OSCE area of responsibility.

     

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Senate Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!