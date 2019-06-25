Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanks volunteers for helping Arys residents

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the volunteers who are helping residents of Arys, Kazinform reports.

"I express my gratitude to all Kazakhstani volunteers for their great and useful efforts for the sake of the well-being of Arys residents. They are in a really difficult situation at the moment," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.

The President of Kazakhstan added that the Government will help the residents and rebuild the town and houses damaged.

Earlier it was reported that a blast occurred at the military depot in the town of Arys in Turkestan region yesterday morning.