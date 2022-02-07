Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to address Kazakhstanis in March

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev plans to deliver an address to the people of Kazakhstan in the middle of March, Kazinform cites the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

«As known, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced about the preparation of a new package of political reforms based on the dialogue between the civil society and experts during the Majilis session on January 11. In this regard, the Head of State plans to address the nation in mid-March. It will outline the key directions of reforms and priority measures aiming at political transformation of our society,» reads the Facebook post by Berik Uali.