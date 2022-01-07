EN
    10:40, 07 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to address nation

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will address the people of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    National TV Channels are to broadcast the President’s address, Khabar 24 TV Channel reports quoting the President’s press secretary, Berik Uali.

    As earlier reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held the sitting with the participation of the members of the Presidential Administration, Security Council, and law enforcement agencies.


