Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to partake in OIC summit on Jerusalem

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Speaker of the Kazakh Senate, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in an emergency summit of the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Jerusalem, the Senate press service reports.

"By the Head of State's instruction, Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the emergency summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation convened upon the initiative of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the current OIC Chairman and the President of Turkey, in view of the escalating Middle East situation," the statement said.



The summit on the status of the city of Jerusalem will be held in Istanbul on December 13.

Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov will partake in a Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC Member States.