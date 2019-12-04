EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:44, 04 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay official visit to Germany

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany on December 5-6, this was announced by spokesman of the Head of State Berik Uali via his Facebook account.

    The planned negotiations with Chancellor Angela Merkel will consider the state and prospects of the development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Germany. The program of the visit also includes meetings with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chairman of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble.

    On December 6 in Berlin Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will address prominent politicians and public figures, representatives of German government bodies, members of the Germany-Central Asia parliamentary friendship group. In addition he will partake in 28th meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club and hold talks with leaders of German companies.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!