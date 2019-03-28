Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay official visit to Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to make an official visit to the Russian Federation, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

The main point on the agenda of President Tokayev's visit is the negotiation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.



The presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia are expected to discuss the issues of bilateral cooperation in political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres as well as the most topical issues of regional and international agenda.



Following the results of the visit the sides will sign a number of bilateral documents.