    15:48, 08 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China

    Фото: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 17-19, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to the People’s Republic of China, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    In Xi'an, the Head of State will met President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping. The sides will discuss further strengthening of the strategic partnership, expanding cooperation in trade-economic, investment, transport-logistics, and energy sectors, as well as deepening the cultural and humanitarian ties.

    The President plans also to meet the heads of China’s major companies. During the visit, the Kazakh Leader will participate in the Central Asia + China Summit.


