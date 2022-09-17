EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay working visit to New York

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to New York, Kazinform learned from the press service of Akorda.

    The President will participate in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will also hold a number of meetings with the presidents of other countries, heads of international organizations, major financial institutions of the U.S. and transnational companies, as well as with expert communities.



