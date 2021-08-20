Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on August 21, 2021, to hold a meeting with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

The Heads of State are to exchange views on the issues of regional security and integration processes in the Eurasian space. Current issues of bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia are to be discussed as well.