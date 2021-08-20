EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:24, 20 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on August 21, 2021, to hold a meeting with Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    The Heads of State are to exchange views on the issues of regional security and integration processes in the Eurasian space. Current issues of bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia are to be discussed as well.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!