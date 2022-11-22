Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to take an oath on November 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been registered as the President of Kazakhstan. President-elect Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take an oath on November 26, 2022, Kazinform reports.

In conformity with the Constitutional Laws «On the President of Kazakhstan» and «On the elections», the Central Election Commission (CEC) has to adopt a resolution, chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov told the CEC meeting after announcing the results of the early presidential elections held on November 20.

The CEC members unanimously adopted the resolution on the establishment of the results of the early presidential elections held on November 20.

«The CEC registered Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, elected by the people, as the President of Kazakhstan and handed the Head of State, elected under the procedure, established by the legislation, the corresponding certificate. The President-elect will take an oath on November 26, 2022,» Abdirov said.

As earlier reported, 6,456,393 of the voters or 81.31% cast their ballots for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. 460,484 voters or 5% voted against all.

