Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to take the oath of office as Acting President of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The joint session of the Kazakh Parliament's chambers has kicked off in Astana, Kazinform reports.

During the session Speaker of the Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take the oath of office before assuming the power of Acting President of Kazakhstan.



Attending the session are the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, members of the Government, heads of government agencies, diplomats, MPs.



Earlier on March 19 the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev stepped down from his post.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was born on May 17, 1953 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. Throughout his career Mr. Tokayev served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister, Secretary of State, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Director-General of the UN Office in Geneva, and Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.



On October 16, 2013 he was elected as the Speaker of the Senate.