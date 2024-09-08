Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Turkmenistan this October

The Kazakh President received Chairman of Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for his participation in the opening ceremony of the V World Nomad Games in Astana.

In turn, he thanked the Head of State for a warm welcome and wished success in the large-scale sporting event.

The parties also debated the agreements achieved earlier in trade and economic, energy, transport and logistics sectors, and cultural and humanitarian ties developed in the spirit of friendship and good neighborliness.

Besides, they focused on preparations for the forthcoming visit of the Head of State to Turkmenistan in October this year.