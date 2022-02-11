Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tours Kazan Kremlin

KAZAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Tatarstan began with a tour of the State historic and architectural and art museum-reserve Kazan Kremlin with the Tatar President, Rustam Minnikhanov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the tour, the Tatar President described the unique historic complex that is included in the UNESCO World Heritage list. Tokayev also visited the Kul Sharif Mosque and Annunciation Cathedral located within the Kazan Kremlin.

While visiting the Mosque together with the Tatar Head of State, the Kazakh President was accompanied by Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Tatarstan Kamil Samigullin.

During his visit to the Annunciation Cathedral, Tokayev invited the Metropolitan Kirill of Kazan and Tatarstan to take part in the upcoming Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions to take place in the Kazakh capital this year.

the Kul Sharif Mosque was built in 2005 by the decree of the first President of Tatarstan, Mintimer Shaimiev. The Annunciation Cathedral was foudnded in 1552 according to the decree of Russian Tsar Ivan the Terrible.



