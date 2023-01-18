EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:18, 18 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan meet

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM During his official visit to the UAE, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Deputy Prime Minister of the country Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the press office of Akorda reported.

    The sides discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the January 17 talks between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

    The sides emphasized the importance of further strengthening the trade-economic and investment relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE and the importance of boosting the implementation of joint initiatives and projects in various sectors of economy.


    Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and the UAE President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!