Kassym-Jomart Tokayev unveils Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM A gala concert dedicated to the opening of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan kicked off in Tashkent, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev - are attending the concert.



Prior to the beginning, the two leaders addressed the guests and participants of the event and gave a start to the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan.



"Common language, religion, common history and common fate connect us. Our peoples are the descendants of the ancient and great civilization of Central Asia. We could preserve the traditions, values and cultural-spiritual heritage of ancestors," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



He noted that strategic partnership and fruitful cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were a logical continuation of historical friendship which moved to a higher level at the modern stage.



"The near-border cooperation between our countries intensifies. Commodity turnover increases. I can say with confidence that there are no problematic issues in the Kazakh-Uzbek relationships. Thanks to the efforts of the First President of Kazakhstan-the Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazakh-Uzbek relations are on the rise," he said.



The gala-concert organized by the Kazakhstan Ministry of Culture and Sport brought together world-known figures of culture and creative teams of Kazakhstan such as People's Artist of the USSR and KazSSR Alibek Dnishev, People's Artist of Kazakhstan Aiman Mussakhajayeva, honored arts workers of Kazakhstan Maira Mukhamedkyzy, Medet Chotabayev, Nurlan Bekmukhambetov and laureate of international contests Mariya Mudryak.



Winner of Daryn State Youth Prize, outstanding Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen will also perform at the concert.