    20:33, 13 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Uniserv Medical Center in Uralsk

    URALSK. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited Uniserv Medical Center in Uralsk during his working trip to West Kazakhstan region today, Akorda press service says.

    The Head of State got familiarized with the activity of the multi-functional medical facility.

    The medical center was built at the expense of private investments and offers a wide range of consulting and diagnostics services.

    The President wished success to the staff of the medical center. He also thanked investor for building the medical facility and sending specialists to South Korea and Russia for training.
