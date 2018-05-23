Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a working trip to Atyrau region. The senator held a meeting with the public and visited a number of enterprises, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mr. Tokayev called Atyrau region one of the leaders of the national economy. The region holds the top spots in terms of gross regional product, including per capita, as well as industrial output and international investment.

The Senate Speaker pointed out that the regional policy is to stimulate financial self-sufficiency and reduce the number of regions which depend on subsidies.

Speaking about the Government's efforts to improve the welfare of the people of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of implementing the President's social initiatives primarily aimed at supporting youth and young families. Stressing that Rukhani Janghyru Program is essential to the renewal of Kazakhstan, it has become an ideological path for economic and technological modernization of the country. Tokayev told the residents of Atyrau region about the lawmaking activities of the Parliament and got familiar with the economic potential of the region.