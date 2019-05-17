Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits gymnasium school

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited today Gymnasium School No.68 in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State was informed of the current state and prospects for the development of secondary and pre-school education system in the city, and the creation of conditions for children with special educational needs.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also reported on the digitalization measures being taken at the educational institutions in Nur-Sultan. In particular, the President was told about the switchover to the online format for such processes as signing up for the pre-school waiting list and issuance of respective recommendations, secondary school enrollment and transferring from school to school, the introduction of an electronic pass and non-cash payment for students' meals and transportation.



Besides, the President of Kazakhstan got familiar with the activities of the Shughyla Community Center, a supplementary education center located in the gymnasium school. It is a branch of the city's Schoolchildren's Palace. There are 5 developmental studios and 13 children's hobby groups available free of charge.





