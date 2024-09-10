Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits KamLitKZ ironworks in Kostanay region

The Head of State visited the KamLitKZ ironworks as part of his working visit to Kostanay region, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

President surveyed the auto parts production. The plant capacity is 45,000 tons of castings. The project worth 78.2 billion tenge generated 500 jobs.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

Director general of the ironworks Dmitry Gurtovoi said the project is implemented by a team of engineers of Kazakhstan attracting experts from leading engineering companies of the world and European machine builders.

The Head of State got acquainted with iron smelting and casting processes. As stated there, 30 robots play a crucial role in the most complicated process sections.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciated the latest technologies at the plant.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

The Head of State also met with young engineers.

Governor of Kostanay region reported on the attraction of investments in the region, new projects in the industrial sector, agro-industrial complex, machine building and logistics.

The Gross Regional product is expected to double and annual budget revenues are projected to increase by 75 billion tenge. the average wages are expected to rise by 1.5 times, some 20,000 jobs will be created if the planned indicators are achieved.

As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived for a working visit in Kostanay region to survey social facilities and industrial and agrarian enterprises of the region.