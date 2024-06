President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Khazret Sultan Mosque in the Kazakh capital on the occasion of Qurban Ait (Eid al-Adha), Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

Quran surahs were read at the mosque. The ritual of sacrificing an animal on Eid al-Adha was performed on behalf of the Head of State.