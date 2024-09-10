EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:20, 10 September 2024 | GMT +6

    ﻿ Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits KIA construction site in Kostanay region

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the KIA construction site in Kostanay region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    KIA construction site
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    The automobile manufacturing plant construction started last October. The first test car will be manufactured next July.

    According to the director general at KIA Qazaqstan the plant will be launched next October. Initially, it will produce KIA Sorento SUVs. The updated KIA Sportage will be manufactured starting January 2026.

     

    KIA construction site
    Photo credit: akorda.kz

    The Head of State also surveyed the project on building the auto parts cluster near the new plant. The localization centre construction already started. KIA company works to attract global suppliers of auto and spare parts for cars.

     

    Tags:
    Kostanay region President of Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    x