﻿ Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits KIA construction site in Kostanay region

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the KIA construction site in Kostanay region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

The automobile manufacturing plant construction started last October. The first test car will be manufactured next July.

According to the director general at KIA Qazaqstan the plant will be launched next October. Initially, it will produce KIA Sorento SUVs. The updated KIA Sportage will be manufactured starting January 2026.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

The Head of State also surveyed the project on building the auto parts cluster near the new plant. The localization centre construction already started. KIA company works to attract global suppliers of auto and spare parts for cars.