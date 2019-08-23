Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits new outpatient hospital in Karaganda

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited a new outpatient hospital for children in Prishakhtinsk, one of the most remote districts of Karaganda city, the Akorda press service informed.

The facility will be able to accept up to 300 patients in a shift.

The President surveyed the treatment rooms, the equipment of the hospital and talked to the staff. He was also informed about the region’s readiness for the implementation of the mandatory health insurance system.

President Tokayev arrived in Karaganda region for a working trip.