Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Paralympic Training Center

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited today the Paralympic Training Center, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The indoor sports and workout halls, martial arts and powerlifting zones, and other facilities, which were reconstructed in line with international standards and completely adapted for people with disabilities, were presented to the Head of State.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the government supports the Paralympic Movement, appreciates and is proud of the international successes of our athletes. The President assured that for the successful performance at the upcoming Paralympic Games in Tokyo, the Kazakhstan national team will be provided with all the organizational and financial support needed.



"Thanks to the construction of this center, the capital city residents with special needs can presently play sports totally free of charge. According to the information available, out of 680,000 such people in our country, only 3% is actively engage in sports activities. We are working to alter the situation. I have held a meeting on labor and employment this morning. We were talking about the need to focus on the employment of people with disabilities in particular. It is a big social task. We need to make every effort so that people with special needs could live a full-fledged life," the Head of State said.