    18:56, 07 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Uzbek President at Astana Airport

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Uzbek President at Astana Airport
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Astana Airport, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    The Uzbek leader arrived in the Kazakh capital for a state visit.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Uzbek President at Astana Airport
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Guard of Honor lined up at the airport in honor of the high guest.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomes Uzbek President at Astana Airport
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Bilateral talks at the highest level will be held during the visit, and a number of important documents will be signed.  

