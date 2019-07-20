EN
    15:17, 20 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wishes success to new European Commission President

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a message of congratulation to Ursula von der Leyen upon her election as the President of the European Commission, Kazinform learnt from Akorda.

    In his message, the Head of State expressed confidence that under the leadership of Ursula von der Leyen the European Commission would reach a new success both in internal and foreign policy.

    «I hope for a joint work with you in various promising fields and reckon on your support in implementation of our ambitious agenda for oncoming years,» the Kazakh President wrote.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished wellbeing and success to Ursula von der Leyen in her responsible mission.

    Tags:
    EU Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
