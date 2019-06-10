Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won, says Zhambyl Akhmetbekov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Presidential candidate nominated by the Communist Party of Kazakhstan Zhambyl Akhmetbekov shared his thoughts of the presidential election held across Kazakhstan on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from bnews.kz.

Akhmetbekov admitted that he could have earned more votes during the presidential election if his pre-election campaign office worked better.



He also added that observers of the Communist Party hadn't noticed any violations during the election.



Akhmetbekov noted that according to the exit poll Kassym-Jomart Tokayev scored a landslide victory.



He continued by congratulating presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who had taken 70.13% of the vote in the presidential election based on the exit poll data.