Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Yelbasy’s path is progress for the sake of the future

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Addressing a conference in Almaty, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the contribution of Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation) to the making of a successful state, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The path of Nursultan Abishuly Nazarbayev is creation, evolution, progress for the sake of the future. Becoming a successful state, in fact, a regional power, Kazakhstan has achieved a quantum leap in developing the governance mechanism, the civil society, making democratic reform irreversible.



Political stability, modernization of all spheres of life and responsible foreign policy ensured the inflow of foreign investment exceeding $300 billion in the country's economy, which is unprecedented in the post-Soviet space. It is safe to say that reforms are the First President's credo. Among his colleagues, he is the only one who understands that any slowdown, any halt in development means a step back and ultimately irreversible regress. Therefore, he is constantly in search of the best solutions, relies on the best international practices," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the "30 Years of Leadership" International Scientific Conference.