Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Yoon Suk Yeol attend gala-concert of Kazakhstani and Korean artists

Kazakhstani Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol took part in a concert of famed figures of art and creative collectives of Kazakhstan and Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

Photo: Akorda

The program included the works of foreign composers, parts from popular operas as well as several choreographic compositions.

Photo: Akorda

Along with solo artists, the artists of the State Theatre of Opera and Ballet Astana Opera, State Republican Academic Korean Theater of Musical Comedy and Birlik and Korean Culture Leaders ensembles performed.

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

The event was attended by the official delegation of Korea and etho-cultural associations of Kazakhstan.