Kassymbek: Kazakhstan exporting products to 110 countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The products made in Kazakhstan are exported to 110 countries, Kazakh Minister of Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek said at the party hearings on the implementation of the 2015-2019 State Program for Industrial and Innovative Development on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Presently, the products manufactured in Kazakhstan are exported to 110 countries. New commodity markets have opened for some items. 672 cars made by Asia Auto have been exported to China and the United Arab Emirates within the first 6 months of 2017. We have started exporting the cars, which we assemble in Kostanay together with our Chinese partners, to Tajikistan. The agricultural machinery products have been exported to Russia for the first time. There is an increase in the produced commodity export list from 777 to 876 various types of manufactured products we are currently exporting. We have developed manufacture and export of locomotives to Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, and we have already exported 40 locomotives. And this list could go on and on," the minister said.

In general, as Kassymbek said, following the results of January and July of this year, the exports of the manufactured products have amounted to $8.7 billion and increased 27% in contrast to January and July of the last year.

He also highlighted that the manufacturing sector share exceeded 32.7% in the first seven months of this year.

"The manufacturing sector is becoming more competitive. For instance, in 2010-2016, the labor productivity of the medium and large manufacturing enterprises has doubled in real terms, up to $38,900 per capita," he said.

The head of the ministry underscored that the industrial development program enabled changes in the structure of the economy and industry.

"The manufacturing sector's contribution to the economic development has increased from 11.3% in 2010 to 12% following the results of the first seven months of 2017. This suggests that the industrialization program virtually affects the change in the Kazakh economy structure. The share of the manufacturing industry has risen from 30.5% in 2010 to 41.1% for the seven months of 2017," the minister summed up.