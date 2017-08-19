Kassymbek urges Afghan companies to enhance investment activity in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek has called on Afghan companies to increase the investment activity in Kazakhstanш market, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The bilateral relations established from the first days of Kazakhstan's independence have a great potential. In this respect, I would like to note that Kazakhstan is ready to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with Afghanistan in all areas. We call on the Afghan companies to strengthen their business and commercial ties and increase the investment activity in the Kazakhstani market," Zhenis Kassymbek said, speaking at the national day of Afghanistan at the Astana Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition.



The minister assured that Kazakhstan renders all necessary assistance for these purposes.

"We see a great potential for the development of economic ties within the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation," he said.

As to the Minister of Commerce and Industry of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Humayoon Rasaw, he thanked Kazakhstan and other international participants for helping Afghanistan.

"Your contributions have made positive changes in the life of the Afghan people. We hope to strengthen our friendship and partnership relations in all spheres. Energy is and will remain a key component of these relations," Humayoon Rasaw said.

"It is a great honor for us to be in friendly Kazakhstan at this wonderful time. To be in the beautiful Astana is a gift for us. Being at this world-class exhibition is an advantage," the minister summed up.



The opening ceremony of the national day was followed by a cultural program where the musicians of the Musical Institute of Afghanistan played their national musical instruments. During the concert, the organizers showed a video depicting a new Afghanistan with its natural and architectural sights for the guests of the exhibition. At the end, there was a procession headed by the Chief Executive of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah, towards the pavilion of the country.



