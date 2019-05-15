Kassymov attends SCO Security Councils Secretaries' Meeting in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Assistant to President - Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kassymov has participated in the 14th meeting of the SCO Member States Security Councils' Secretaries in Bishkek, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

At the event its participants touched upon a wide range of issues related to ensuring security and stability in the SCO territory. Heads of the SCO Member States' delegations exchanged views on further development of cooperation in such spheres as fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism, illicit arms and drugs trafficking, transnational organized crime as well as ensuring international information security.



In his report Kalmukhanbet Kassymov stressed that Kazakhstan stands for the adoption of the UN Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism based on the UN Charter, the UN Security Council resolutions and provisions of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.







In this light Kassymov spoke in favor of the implementation of the initiative put forward by the First President of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev - the Code of Conduct Towards Achieving World Free of Terrorism. It has already been inked by 80 countries.







It should be noted that on the sidelines of the meeting, Kalmukhanbet Kassymov was received by President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov and met with the heads of delegations of India, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.



