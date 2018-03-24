Kastamonu officially becomes cultural capital of Turkic World 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The opening ceremony of Kastamonu, the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2018 declared by the International Organization of Turkic Culture TURKSOY took place with a wonderful concert gathering high-level guests as well as a large audience, Kazinform has learned from the media office of the Organization.





The opening ceremony organized in cooperation of TURKSOY with the Governorate and Municipality of Kastamonu held in the Ataturk Sports Hall and gathered the Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey Binali Yıldırım, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey Recep Akdağ, the Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Turkey Numan Kurtulmuş, TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kasseinov, the Governor of Kastamonu Yaşar Karadeniz, MPs of the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Turkey and chiefs of diplomatic missions in Ankara, along with senior bureaucrats and representatives of various institutions and organizations as well as journalists and citizens of Kastamonu.







In the speech he delivered at the opening ceremony of Kastamonu, the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2018, Secretary General Dusen Kasseinov said that with its rich cultural heritage and history, Kastamonu fully deserves the title of Cultural Capital as all its citizens also identify themselves with this prestigious title.















The Governor of Kastamonu Yaşar Karadeniz said that the heart of the Turkic World is beating in Kastamonu today and added that events to celebrate the cultural capital will be held in Kastamonu throughout the year to introduce this beautiful ancient city of Turkey to the Turkic World and beyond in the best possible way. Mr Karadeniz also added that this celebration event is particularly meaningful as it coincides with the victory of Turkish Armed Forces in Afrin.











































After the opening speeches, the ceremony went on with colourful performances featuring artists from various countries representing the Turkic World including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan as well as Altai, Bashkortostan, Sakha Yakutia, Dagestan, Kabardino- Balkaria, Buriatia from the Russian Federation as well as from the TRNC, Gagauzia (Moldova), Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia and Bosnia Herzegovina. The audience was enchanted by the wonderful performances of the artists dressed in colourful traditional costumes. The show was also particularly appreciated by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey who went on stage for a group photograph together with the artists at the end of the event.

With the contribution of more than 350 artists from the Turkic World, citizens of Kastamonu experienced an unforgettable concert.