Katon-Karagay Nature Park is on fire

EAST KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – Forestry and Wildlife Committee informed on a fire occurred in the territory of Katon-Karagay Nature Park.

October 9 a fire occurred in the territory of Rakhmanovsky forestry section, Berelsk branch of Katon-Karagay National Nature Park. Republican State Budget-Supported Enterprise «Kazakhstan air forest protection» has sent a helicopter to the site of the fire.

According to the department, the approximate fire area is 10 ha.

14 people are involved in the fire-fighting operation.