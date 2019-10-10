EN
    15:28, 10 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Katon-Karagay Nature Park is on fire

    EAST KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – Forestry and Wildlife Committee informed on a fire occurred in the territory of Katon-Karagay Nature Park.

    October 9 a fire occurred in the territory of Rakhmanovsky forestry section, Berelsk branch of Katon-Karagay National Nature Park. Republican State Budget-Supported Enterprise «Kazakhstan air forest protection» has sent a helicopter to the site of the fire.

    According to the department, the approximate fire area is 10 ha.

    14 people are involved in the fire-fighting operation.

