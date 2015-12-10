Katy Perry is 2015’s highest-paid musician

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Singer Katy Perry is on top of Forbes magazine's list of highest-paid musicians of 2015 - she towers over others with $135 million in earnings.

Perry owed her huge earnings to her Prismatic world tour over the course of 17 months during which she visited Australia and Asia in addition to Europe, North America and Latin America. Each city grossed around $2 million. Counting in record sales, publishing, endorsements, and other business ventures, Perry's fortune propelled her from 23rd position to number 1, reports aceshowbiz.com. Perry appeared on the cover of Forbes under the headline "America's Pop Export." In an interview, she said: "Music has changed. The record is that launching pad for all kinds of other creative branches." Perry has also made it to the list of highest-paid celebrities at No.3, losing the top spot to boxers Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao, respectively. On to the highest-paid musicians list, One Direction took the second place with $130 million despite losing one member. Country star Garth Brooks came in the third spot with $90 million, followed by Taylor Swift in fourth place with $80 million. Swift's boyfriend Calvin Harris also was doing fine himself with an estimated $66 million during the year, enough to land him at number 6. He was beaten by Justin Timberlake who earned $63.5 million. Source: Arab News