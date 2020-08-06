KAZ Minerals opens PCR lab at Aktogay MPP

UST-KAMENOGORSK.KAZINFORM - KAZ Minerals Group was one of the first industrial companies of the country to launch a laboratory for processing samples by the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the press service of the company.

A new laboratory was opened at Aktogay Mining and Processing Plant in East Kazakhstan region. Employees of the company and contracting organizations undergo PCR testing on site.

The number of workers in Aktogay MPP, taking into account the builders of the second processing plant, reaches 4.5 thousand people. It is planned that the laboratory will process biomaterial samples from all plants of the KAZ Minerals Group.

It is informed that the modular laboratory was manufactured in Kazakhstan. The cost is about KZT150 million.