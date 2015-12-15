KazAgro cuts direct financing of farmers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM JSC National Managing Holding KazAgro will cut direct financing of agricultural producers, head of the company Nurlybek Malelov told today at a briefing in Astana, Kazinform reports.

"The Holding has set to stage-by-stage reduction of direct financing of farmers, as the financial services on crediting agricultural entities are expanding now," he said. Malelov noted that financing of agro-industrial enterprises will be ensured through funding of second-tier banks, loan cooperatives, leasing companies and other financial institutions. Besides, the funding of small financial organizations will grow, he added. "The Holding will use its potential of parent company for attraction of funding through the effective structuring and upstream guarantee," Malelov pointed out.