KazAgro’s four daughter companies to be privatized

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Four daughter companies of KazAgro Holding - JSC KazAgroFinance, JSC NC Food Contract Corporation, JSC KazAgroProduct and JSC Kazagromarketing - will be privatized. The Government is currently compiling a list of the companies subject to privatization Head of the JSC National Managing Holding KazAgro Nurlybek Malelov told a briefing in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

“These companies have almost accomplished their functions imposed on them during their establishment. JSC KazAgroFinance will be transformed into a leasing company after it builds its business processes,” said Malelov.

According to him, the notion “state resources of grain” will be excluded from the legislation in 2016, and JSC NC Food Corporation will not husband the grain resources. The Food Corporation will become one of the many grain traders on the grain market and will be privatized.

“JSC KazAgroProduct and JSC Kazagromarketing will be also transferred to competitive environment, in order to reduce the government’s involvement in the market of information-consultative services and livestock business,” added he.