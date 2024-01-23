KazAID briefs Central Asian embassies on its 2024 projects

Kazakhstan Agency of International Development “KazAID” held a briefing with the participation of representatives of Central Asian Embassies, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the briefing diplomats presented information on KazAID projects in 2024 to the Embassies of the Kyrgyz Republic, Republic of Uzbekistan, Republic of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

During the briefing, particular attention was focused on the “Dostyk” program for civil servants from Central Asian countries on the topic of effective public administration and e-government. The implementation of the program is planned from 1 to 5 April this year jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore.

During the year, specialists from the Central Asian region will also be able to participate in the Dostyk diplomacy and Avicenna health programs. The above-mentioned projects include educational courses, expert meetings and a cultural program.

KazAID programs are aimed to strengthen cooperation of expert communities and civil servants from Central Asian countries to stimulate exchange of experience and best practices in the region.