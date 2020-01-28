Kazakh 1st Deputy PM promises to curb food prices in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Last December consumer goods prices rose by 5.4% as compared to December 2018. Food prices soar even higher,» 1st Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov said today.

He added that the same time inflation remained at 4%-6% within the targeted corridor. Generally, the reduction of utility tariffs and tariffs regulated by monopolists ensured the stability of prices for all consumer goods.

«This year we will take every effort to curb food prices within the targeted corridor,» Smailov resumed.