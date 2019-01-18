Kazakh Abdumalik invited to attend Cairns Cup 2019

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Zhansaya Abdumalik of Kazakhstan has received an invitation from Saint Louis Chess Club to take part in the elite level tournament for women and girls, the Cairns Cup 2019.



The organizers selected the ten best female chess players of the world and personally invited them to attend the tournament. It will be held for the first time at the Saint Louis Chess Club. The tournament will start on February 2.



Zhansaya Abdumalik is not just the only representative of Kazakhstan but also is the youngest participant.



The tournament reports the prize fund of USD 150,000. The winner will get USD 40,000.



As earlier reported, Zhansaya Abdumalik has named the best U20 female chess player around the world.