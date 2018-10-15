Kazakh Ablaikhan Khussainov ranks among world’s TOP 100 boxers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxers Ablaikhan Khussainov (9-0, 6KO) and Sadriddin Akhmedov (4-0, 4KO) moved up in BoxRec.com ranking after the boxing evening in Montreal (Canada), Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Khussainov knocked out Mexican Jesus Laguna (22-13-3, 19 КО) in the second round and climbed 17 positions up in lightweight division. Now he stands the 96th in the ranking.

Meanwhile, Akhmedov clinched the win in the first round after knocking out another Mexican fighter Jesus Javier Mendoza (7-6-1, 6 КО). Thus, 20-year-old Kazakh middleweight boxer moved from the 265th position to the 229th one.