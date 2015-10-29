ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In Almaty within the framework of international scientific-practical conference on combating terrorism and drug trafficking, Kazakhstan's Academy of Internal Affairs Ministry and People's Public Security University of China have signed a memorandum on cooperation.

"For two days the conference will discuss topical issues in the field of determining the dynamics of increase in global terrorism, analysis of the current domestic and foreign legislation in investigation, detection and suppression of acts of terrorism and crimes related to narcotics," said deputy head of the Academy of Internal Affairs Ministry Zhanat Dilbarkhanova. It is expected that the agreement will strengthen the research base of both universities. For specialists of the university of China it is important to understand the mechanisms and structure of the work of Kazakhstan's Academy. People's Public Security University of China has a long history - more than 60 years of training high-level specialists. Moreover, the university cooperates with the educational institutions of the USA, Germany, Russia and other countries.